20-year-old dies after fatal collision in Adams County

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol reported that a 20-year-old died after a fatal collision in Adams County Wednesday.

Brandon Howes, 20, from Elgin, Oregon died at Sacred Heart Hospital.

The collision happened just before 7:00 a.m. Wednesday near Othello Municipal Airport.

The report states that Howes’ truck failed to stop at a stop sign at Booker Rd. and State Route 26 and a vehicle traveling along SR26 struck his driver side.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.