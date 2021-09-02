20-year-old driver facing criminal charges in triple fatality crash in Yakima

by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — A 20-year-old man is facing vehicular homicide charges in connection with a crash Tuesday night that claimed the lives of three people and injured a 5-year-old girl.

Yakima police said the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed down South 48th Avenue about 10:18 p.m. in a Ford Escort when he ran a red light at West Nob Hill Boulevard and crashed into a Mitsubishi Galant.

Two passengers in the Mitsubishi Galant — a 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman — and a 23-year-old man riding passenger in the Ford Escort died from injuries they suffered in the crash.

“The driver of the suspect car … was arrested for three counts of vehicular homicide and one count of vehicular assault and we do believe intoxicants were a factor in the collision,” Capt. Shawn Boyle said.

Boyle said the 23-year-old woman driving the Mitsubishi Galant suffered minor injuries, but her 5-year-old daughter’s injuries were more serious and the little girl was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

“She was stable when she left and the injuries are believed to be non-life threatening,” Boyle said.

The 20-year-old man driving the suspect car survived with non-life-threatening internal injuries.

Police are urging drivers not to drink and drive, especially during the upcoming holiday weekend, where traffic will be heavy and many people will be traveling away from home.

“Make smart decisions: whether it’s calling for a friend, arrange to stay where you’re going to, have a designated driver selected, or use Uber,” Boyle said. “There’s a number of different ways anymore to get around that are very relatively inexpensive, where you’re not shattering the lives of multiple people in our community.”

As of Wednesday evening, police had not released the names of the individuals involved in the crash.

