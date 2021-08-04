20-year-old injured, car totaled in accident on I-82 south of Union Gap

by Dylan Carter

YAKIMA, Wash. — A young woman was sent to the hospital after another driver lost control of their car and veered into her vehicle on I-82 south of Union Gap.

According to a press memo issued by the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the accident occurred around 1:47 p.m. on Tuesday, August 3. Two drivers — The 20-year-old woman in a 2006 Toyota Camry and a 21-year-old Wapato driver in a 2000 Honda Accord — Were headed westbound on I-82; just barely south of the Union Gap city limits.

An investigation from WSP Troopers determined that the Wapato man lost control of his vehicle and struck the young woman’s vehicle, totaling her Camry and injuring her in the process. She was transported to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital to be medically evaluated and treated for her injuries.

RELATED: Two injured near Mesa after car left roadway, rolled off S.R. 17

Each of the individuals involved was wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident and impairment from drugs/alcohol did not play a factor in this incident. The Wapato man was charged with improper lane usage.

No further information regarding the condition of the injured victim has been revealed at this time.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

RECENT NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Yakima suspect hurled rocks at WSP Troopers, assaulted family members before arrest

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.