20-year-old man found dead in creek north of Ellensburg

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — A 20-year-old man was found dead in a creek along Smithson Road east of Highway 97 near Ellensburg.

The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office said residents spotted the body of 20-year-old Leroy Scott in the creek on Saturday around 12:40 p.m.

Detectives determine that Scott is originally from Louisiana but appears to have ties to Fort Lewis in Washington state.

Scott was not employed by the military at the time of his death.

His death is being investigated as a homicide. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends as they await answers work to deal with their tragic loss,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

