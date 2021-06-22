2,000-acre wildfire in Walla Walla County draws 75 firefighters

Image credit: Walla Walla County Emergency Management, Facebook

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — First responders from throughout Southeastern Washington are responding to a massive fire that broke out on Monday afternoon. Authorities say that the fires have impacted approximately 2,000 acres of land in the area.

According to a release by Walla Walla County Emergency Management, the first report of smoke came at 1:37 p.m. on June 21. They were dispatched to the vicinity of Lower Monumental Rd and also near Hair Rd. By 4:46 p.m., Chief Bob Clendaniel of Walla Walla Fire District No. 8 reported that the fire impacted approx. 2,000 acres of land and threatened several structures including two residences and 10-12 outbuildings.

Responders from Walla Walla Fire Districts 1 through 8, city fire officials, and College Place fire crews were dispatched to help combat the spread of these fires. Authorities also made a mutual aid request for the wildland strike team from Franklin County. In total, authorities estimate that 75 firefighting personnel are on the scene to combat this fire.

Those homes and outbuildings are now safe and secure. No other houses are threatened at this time, per Chief Clendaniel.

Local authorities have not ordered any evacuations for residents in the area. However, they are encouraging citizens of the region to register for Walla Walla County Citizen Alert emergency notifications by clicking here.

Officials from the county’s emergency management team will be providing updates on the situation from their Facebook page here.

This is a developing news story. An update/follow-up will be issued if further information is provided by local authorities.

