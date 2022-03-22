2,000 fentanyl pills seized in search of Ellensburg suspect’s residence and car

by Dylan Carter

Blue Pills

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — An estimated 2,000 fentanyl pills valued at around $20,000 were recovered from a Kittitas County residence after a lengthy investigation into the resident’s alleged drug dealings.

According to a press release issued by the Ellensburg Police Department, the local Anti-Crime Team led this investigation which resulted in the arrest of a 36-year-old man who resided in the area.

He was searched for alleged distribution of controlled substances which include methamphetamine and fentanyl: The opioid primarily responsible for an epidemic across the United States and specifically, in Kittitas County.

The man was arrested on March 17, 2022, and booked into the Kittitas County Jail. Charges recommended to the courts included three counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, according to EPD officials.

A search warrant was executed simultaneously at his residence and vehicle. That’s where the stockpile of drugs was discovered and seized by Ellensburg police investigators.

They offered the following comment and listed resources for those suffering from addiction:

Fentanyl continues to be a serious issue in our community. If you know someone suffering from

substance use disorder, please utilize the listed resources to get them help. 24 CRISIS LINE: 509-925-4168

HOPESOURCE: 509-925-1448

SUNDOWN M RANCH TREATMENT PROGRAM 509-457-0990

DSHS-HEALTH INSURANCE: 509-933-6100

ASPEN-DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: 866-925-9384

TREATMENT/ DETOX: CMH 509-925-9861

MERIT-SUBSTANCE USE DISORDERS: 509-925-9821

KITTITAS CO. RECOVERY COMMUNITY ORGANIZATION: 509-968-5224

RECOVERY ADVOCATE: Dr. David Douglas 509-306-9910

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are publically revealed.

