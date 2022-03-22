2,000 fentanyl pills seized in search of Ellensburg suspect’s residence and car
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — An estimated 2,000 fentanyl pills valued at around $20,000 were recovered from a Kittitas County residence after a lengthy investigation into the resident’s alleged drug dealings.
According to a press release issued by the Ellensburg Police Department, the local Anti-Crime Team led this investigation which resulted in the arrest of a 36-year-old man who resided in the area.
RELATED: Four deaths, 20 overdoses attributed to fentanyl in Ellensburg in 2021
He was searched for alleged distribution of controlled substances which include methamphetamine and fentanyl: The opioid primarily responsible for an epidemic across the United States and specifically, in Kittitas County.
The man was arrested on March 17, 2022, and booked into the Kittitas County Jail. Charges recommended to the courts included three counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, according to EPD officials.
READ: Kittitas County officials moving forward with mental health tax
A search warrant was executed simultaneously at his residence and vehicle. That’s where the stockpile of drugs was discovered and seized by Ellensburg police investigators.
They offered the following comment and listed resources for those suffering from addiction:
Fentanyl continues to be a serious issue in our community. If you know someone suffering from
substance use disorder, please utilize the listed resources to get them help.
- 24 CRISIS LINE: 509-925-4168
- HOPESOURCE: 509-925-1448
- SUNDOWN M RANCH TREATMENT PROGRAM 509-457-0990
- DSHS-HEALTH INSURANCE: 509-933-6100
- ASPEN-DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: 866-925-9384
- TREATMENT/ DETOX: CMH 509-925-9861
- MERIT-SUBSTANCE USE DISORDERS: 509-925-9821
- KITTITAS CO. RECOVERY COMMUNITY ORGANIZATION: 509-968-5224
- RECOVERY ADVOCATE: Dr. David Douglas 509-306-9910
RELATED: Ellensburg extradite suspect from Hawaii for distributing drugs that killed two young men
This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are publically revealed.
RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:
- Zillah fire destroys Stonehenge Tavern; crews fight fire overnight
- Benton and Franklin Counties need applicants for Behavioral Health Committee
- OSP Sergeant crashes into dangerous driver on I-84 ramp to halt pursuit in The Dalles
- Washington survey shows 10th graders faced significant mental health challenges in 2021
- Central Washington Agricultural Museum re-opens with new exhibits, tours and wagon rides
READ: “Do not touch this stuff with your bare hands,” Benton County Sheriff’s Office posted a warning about fentanyl
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.