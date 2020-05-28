20,000 face masks available to Walla Walla businesses as county enters Phase 2 of reopening plan

David Mann by David Mann

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The City of Walla Walla has purchased 20,000 disposable face masks to be distributed to small businesses in Walla Walla this week.

The masks can be picked up at the Walla Walla YMCA at 340 S. Park St. from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. They’re available to small businesses licensed with the City of Walla Walla.

Businesses can take up to 10 masks for their employees or customers. When picking up masks, businesses should be prepared to share their business name and business address with YMCA staff.

This is one part of a joint effort by the City of Walla Walla, the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation to prepare businesses to reopen as the county enters Phase 2. Other efforts have included hand sanitizer distribution and regular webinars to provide information on reopening.

“We’ve seen this community come together time and again during this pandemic to help our citizens,” said Kathryn Witherington, executive director of the Downtown Foundation. “Many of our businesses have been without income for two months, and these masks are one less thing they’ll need to buy as they reopen. I’m grateful to the City of Walla Walla for purchasing them and to the YMCA for helping with distribution.”

The masks were purchased by the City of Walla Walla with funding from the CARES Act. If a business is unable to pick up masks during the designated distribution times, they can contact the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation or the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce to make different arrangements.

Comments

comments