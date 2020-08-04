2020 Primary Election Day: There’s still time to register, vote

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Not much has changed when it comes to voting since COVID-19 but there are precautions in place if you need to use in-person voter services today on primary day.

For those who still need to register to vote or if you misplaced your ballot or envelope, you can visit your local elections office and cast your ballot in person.

There will be signage to direct voters and social distancing measures will be in place. Remember to bring your mask or use any disposable masks made available.

Because local elections offices will be accommodating voters in-person on primary day, processing ballots and tallying results may be delayed. Ballot drop-off closes at 8 p.m.

Due to the nature of mail-in voting and the large amount of ballots arriving at once, results will fluctuate in the coming days. Results posted Tuesday night or Wednesday morning are initial results and will change daily as ballots continue to be counted. The deadline for the Secretary of State to certify the results is August 21.

This August Primary includes Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Congress (U.S. Representatives), Attorney General, Secretary of State, Superintendent of Public Instruction, Commissioner of Public Lands, Insurance Commissioner, Auditor and state legislators. You may also see local races for judges, commissioners, and sheriff on your ballot. The August Primary does not include President/Vice President. The U.S. Senate race is scheduled for 2022.

You do not have to register to vote by party affiliation. You may vote for any candidate. The top 2 vote-getters — regardless of party — move on to the November General Election.

For more information, contact your county auditor or check your registration address at VoteWA.gov. Voting by Mail FAQ

