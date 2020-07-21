2020 Tri-City Water Follies officially canceled

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Tri-City Water Follies Board of Directors voted Monday to cancel the 55th Annual Columbia Cup.

The Board said they are extremely disappointed that there will be no boat racing in 2020, but are exploring options for an air show that is safe and possible within the guidelines of Safe Start Washington.

The Water Follies Board of Directors voted in June to postpone the Columbia Cup. Their hope was that the Tri-Cities would move through the phases described in the Safe Start Washington plan, and there could be an event in September.

“Unfortunately, with Governor Inslee extending the pause on the phased approach to reopening at least until July 28th, and with the Tri-Cities area stuck in a modified phase 1, there is no way the Columbia Cup can happen. We are looking into a potential ‘drive-in’ air show for 2020, and we working with the Benton Franklin Health Department on the requirements to make that happen,” says Kathy Powell, event director.

Tri-City Water Follies would like to thank all of its fans, volunteers, sponsors, partners, teams and vendors for their support and flexibility during this difficult time.

“We look forward to being back and better than ever in 2021!” the Board of Directors said in a news release.

