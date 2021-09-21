2021 Fall Home Show canceled amidst COVID-19 resurgence

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Home Builders Association of Tri-Cities, Facebook

PASCO, Wash. — The 2021 Fall Home Show, an annual event put on by the Home Builders Association of Tri-Cities (HBA), has been canceled this year due to rising COVID-19 transmission rates across the community.

According to an announcement from the HBA, the event was set to take place from October 1 to 3 at the HAPO Center. Each year, the event typically draws nearly 125 exhibitors and 2,500 attendees.

However, event organizers don’t feel that the event can be operated safely when considering the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the Tri-Cities area.

Jeff Losey, Executive Director for the HBA, offered the following comments:

“Our Board had to make the very difficult decision earlier today to cancel the 2021 Fall Home Show. For the safety and health of our exhibitors and attendees, we could not in good conscience proceed with the event. Given the current climate, our Board, sponsors and exhibitors have expressed concerns with moving forward with the show. The risk is too great at this time given the recent number of super-spreader events in Washington. Our organization is disappointed by the cancellation, and we know our participating exhibitors, sponsors and regular attendees share that sentiment.”

Attendees of the HBA’s ‘Parade of Homes’ event received vouchers to attend the 2021 Fall Home Show for free. If you received one of those vouchers, the HBA will honor it with admission to its 2022 Regional Home & Garden Show or the 2022 Fall Home Show.

“We apologize to everyone who purchased Parade tickets and were looking forward to attending the Fall Home Show as well. Hold on to those vouchers and we will welcome them at our future shows,” Losey said.

To exchange your ticket, you can visit the HBA office for an official exchange or simply bring your voucher to the 2022 shows. The HBA will accept the voucher outright at any of the aforementioned events next year.

If you are a ticket holder and have questions, you can contact the HBA office at (509) 735-2745.

