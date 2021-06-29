2021 Heat Wave – Yakima, Pendleton, Hermiston and Ellensburg records fall, more to come?

Good Tuesday and I hope you’re staying cool!

It is expected to be a record breaking day, and so far Yakima and Pendleton have hit all-time records today.

Our Excessive Heat Warning has also been extended to Sunday, July 4th, with highs between 108 to 118 expected. The warning, which was set to expire Thursday, will stay in place three more days.

Current records-

-Tri-Cities – 115° in 1939

-Yakima – Old 110° in 1971 – Now 113° 2021

-Ellensburg – Old 110° in 1928 – Now 111° 2021

-Walla Walla – 114° in 1961

-Hermiston – Old 114° in 2021 – Now 117° 2021

-Pendleton – Old 113° in 1961 – Now 115° 2021

We will update this story as more records get broken.

Be safe, hydrate, and limit your time outside!

-Jason

