2021 Moxee Hop Festival celebrates city’s 100th anniversary

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Moxee Hop Festival, Facebook

MOXEE, Wash. — To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the city’s inception, East Valley Community Enhancement Association and city officials are teaming up to host this year’s Moxee Hop Festival on Friday, August 6, and Saturday, August 7.

According to a press release issued by event organizers, the Moxee Hop Festival will feature performances by local artists and entertainers, a parade, fireworks, food and craft vendors, a fun run, kids games, bingo, a cornhole competition, and plenty of beer.

The hop festival begins at 3 p.m. on Friday at Moxee City Park (Rivard Rd and Highway 24, Moxee, WA 98936). Children are welcomed to swim at the park’s pool for free on both nights until 10:00 p.m. Access to the event and entertainment on the main stage is free, but there is a cover charge for the beer garden.

Event organizers offered the following comments: “We invite you and your family to come join in the Moxee fun. Perfect weather, family and friends will make this year’s Moxee Hop Festival a very memorable event.”

Additionally, event organizers received designation from the Washington Secretary of State to officially dub Moxee the ‘Hop Capital of the World,’ along with an official trademark issued on July 9.

If you’d like to learn more information about this community event, visit the East Valley Community Enhancement Association’s website by clicking here.

