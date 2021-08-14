2021 Train Trek series coming to Yakima/Tri-Cities

by David Snyder

Photo: Yakima County Development Association

YAKIMA, Wash — The non-profit organization All Aboard Washington (AWA) wants to share its vision for statewide rail services with the public.

Throughout August, AWA will be traveling to communities across Washington to host informal discussions as part of its 2021 Train Trek series. On Saturday, August 14, the series will make stops in the Yakima Valley and Tri-cities.

These discussions will take place at the following times and locations:

Yakima-Union Gap : 9:30 AM, Yakima Hilton Garden Inn

Toppenish-Zillah – Prosser-Sunnyside : 1:30 PM, Northern Pacific Railway Museum

Pasco-Richland-Kennewick : 7:00 PM, Hampton Inn Richland/Tri-Cities

According to the organization’s website, discussions will entail how a new and improved passenger train service could better life in Washington state.

The organization wishes to expand passenger rail services to offer local and regional connections between the Spokane area, the Puget Sound, the Tri-Cities, the Spokane area, as well as the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys.

More information about the series and registration links can be found on AWA’s website.

