2021 Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days returns through the weekend

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days, Facebook

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — On Wednesday, September 1, the 2021 Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days kicked off with a wide array of food options, games, concerts, rodeos, and more fun for the whole family.

The annual event is being held at the Walla Walla Fairgrounds (363 Orchard St, Walla Walla, WA 99362) once again. The fair operated from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sept 1 and 2 before adding an extra hour from 11 a.m. to Midnight on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Admission costs $10 for adults and $5 for both Children and Seniors. A Season Pass (admission for one person each day) costs $30 and a family pass (two adults and two kids) costs just $20. Children age 5 and younger can visit for free. Please be advised that tickets to the Rodeo and concerts incur an additional cost.

RELATED: An Eastern Washington journey unfolds in new film premiering soon

After last year’s event was canceled, organizers decided to push forward with this year’s events. Tickets purchased in 2020 roll over for this year’s fair, so there’s no need to print new tickets if you planned to attend last year.

The band Chicago performed on Wednesday night to celebrate Opening Day. On Thursday night, Lainey Wilson will perform. There are PRCA Rodeo events at 6:30 on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

For more information about this annual event and all that it has to offer, click here to visit their website.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Heroic sibling thwarts kidnapping of 3-year-old sister at Yakima park

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.