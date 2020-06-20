208 new coronavirus cases in Yakima County in one day

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District announced 208 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, one of the largest single-day increases since the pandemic started in March.

Two more deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Friday, raising the death toll to 118. Of those who died, 109 had underlying health conditions.

So far, 6,270 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Yakima County. Of those, 2,581 have recovered.

Fifty-three infected residents are hospitalized.

Health officials said hospitals across Yakima County are exceeding capacity. Virginia Mason Memorial has run out of hospital beds and the county’s entire healthcare system is experiencing critical staffing shortages.

The health district is recommending the following instructions to the community:

Stay at home as much as possible

Avoid close contact with anyone outside of your household

If you must go out, ensure at least 6 feet of distance from others and wear a mask

Wash hands frequently and sanitize common surfaces frequently

If you have a fever, cough, shortness of breath, fever, muscle pain, headache, sore throat or new loss of taste or smell, get tested for COVID-19 within 24 hours. For testing locations, call 2-1-1.

If you have any symptoms of illness, stay at home and isolate except to get tested. Make sure those you have been in close contact with know they need to quarantine.

