21-year-old arrested for drive-by shooting in Toppenish

TOPPENISH, Wash. – A 21-year-old has been arrested for a drive-by shooting in Toppenish.

According to Captain Dave Johnson with the Toppenish Police Department, on Thursday around 2:20 p.m. police responded to the 800 block of East Toppenish Avenue where a man had just been shot. The 22-year-old victim was taken to Astria Toppenish Hopsital with a non-life threatening wound.

The suspect vehicle, reportedly a red Ford 4 door with four males inside, took off on North Meyers Road towards Zillah.

Later in the day, around 6:30 p.m., the family of the suspect brought him to the police department.

The suspect, a 21-year-old, was arrested for 5 counts of first degree assault and one count of drive-by shooting. He was booked into the Yakima County Jail.

The red car was also found and impounded.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with further information should contact the Toppenish Police Department.

