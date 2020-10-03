21-year-old arrested in Kennewick for stealing Bobcat, riding around ‘like a cowboy’

Kennewick Police Department

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department arrested 21-year-old Anthony St. John early Saturday morning after stealing a Bobcat and taking it for a joy ride.

A witness told police St. John had been riding around waving his hat in the air “like a cowboy.”

Police arrested St. John on the 7000 block of W 15 Avenue, behind Ridge View Elementary.

The Kennewick Police Department determined that the Bobcat had recently been stolen from a nearby construction site.

Police say several reports came in just before 3:00 a.m. for reckless traffic and suspicious circumstances.

St. John was booked in the Benton County Jail for Auto Theft.

