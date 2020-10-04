21-year-old died in Kennewick after falling out of vehicle, authorities say

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department reported that Ashley Guevara, 21, died Sunday after falling out of a moving vehicle in Kennewick.

Police responded to the intersection of Clearwater Ave. and Morain St. around 1:00 a.m. Sunday.

The report states that Guevara fell out of a car making a turn at the intersection.

Guevara was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver was evaluated at the scene and was not found to be impaired by drugs or alcohol.

