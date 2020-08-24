21-year-old ditches car after crashing it while allegedly drunk driving in Benton Co.

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

Photo Credit: Benton County Sheriff's Office

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – A 21-year-old woman was arrested for DUI in Benton County after crashing on Sunday.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, after the crash the woman was walking along Kennedy Road when she came across a man and asked him to help her “get her vehicle unstuck”, but then she walked away.

Up the road, the man found her vehicle on its side.

Deputies found the woman a few blocks away and arrested her for DUI, driving with a suspended license, failure to have an ignition interlock, and unlawful possession of a firearm among other charges.

The woman was uninjured.

“Our office would like to remind everyone, please don’t drink and drive. Thankfully the female was not injured and no one else was there during the accident. Be Safe!!” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

