21-year-old man assaults woman, sets fire to apartment

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 21-year-old man was arrested after assaulting a woman and setting fire to an apartment on Saturday.

Kennewick Police responded to an assault on Saturday, May 16 around 5:30 p.m. They found a 64-year-old woman with a significant head injury in the parking lot of 1114 W. 10th Ave. and transported her to the hospital.

The suspect, a 21-year-old male, was then seen breaking out a window of a second-story apartment, armed with two knives and verbally confrontational with police.

Additional officers and the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team arrived as fire alarms went off inside the apartment and smoke started coming out of the broken window. Surrounding residents were evacuated safely and SWAT began negotiations with the suspect.

He eventually came out to the breezeway, still armed with the two knives and non-compliant with officers.

They eventually used non-lethal ways to detain him and he was booked into the Benton County Jail for felony assault, arson and other misdemeanors.

