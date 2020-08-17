21-year-old man dies after crashing car in Kittitas County

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. – A 21-year-old is dead after a crash in Kittitas County on Saturday.

According to the Washington State Patrol, around 5:40 p.m. Abel Borrachandogarcia was driving with his passenger, 28-year-old Andres Francisco.

As they were heading east on I-90 near milepost 61, for reasons under investigation, the driver lost control causing the car to roll multiple times before it came to rest on its side.

Borrachandogarcia was taken to Harborview Medical Center where he later died. His passenger was taken to Overlake Hospital.

Neither of the men were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. It’s unknown if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

