21-year-old totals vehicle attempting to elude law enforcement in Wapato

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

WAPATO, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol reported that Leandra Fike, 21, was charged with felony eluding after attempting to evade law enforcement from the WSP, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, and the Zillah Police Department.

The incident happened on Yakima Valley Highway three miles East of Wapato just after 7:00 a.m. Sunday.

The 21-year-old from Seattle totaled her 2019 Toyota Camry after losing control around a curve in the road.

Fike was transported to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital.

WSP says that she was not wearing her seatbelt.

