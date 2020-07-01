215 new COVID cases reported Wednesday in Tri-Cities area

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District reported 215 new cases of COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities area on Wednesday. The total is at 3,586.

There were 147 new cases out of 680 tests in Benton County. The number of cases for the county is at 1,881.

In Franklin County, there were 68 new cases out of 237 tests. Its total is at 1,705.

There were two additional deaths in Benton County — a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions and a woman in her 50s.

The death toll for the region is 104 — 77 in Benton County and 27 in Franklin County.

Eighty-nine residents are hospitalized with COVID-19.

