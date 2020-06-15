22-year-old arrested after assaulting a woman and threatening her with a knife

Rio Barber by Rio Barber

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A man was arrested after assaulting a woman and threatening her with a knife in Kennewick.

KPD responded to the 3400 block of W. 7th Ave. for an assault in progress.

They made contact with 22-year-old Mario Pimentel who left the scene in a car and drove a couple blocks away.

After further investigation, police found he had assaulted the female victim and threatened her with a knife.

Pimentel was arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail for 2nd degree Domestic Violence Assault.

Comments

comments