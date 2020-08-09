22-year-old arrested in Kennewick for eluding police Saturday night

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

Courtesy: Kennewick Police Department

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department arrested Kafaya Bugal, 22, after he allegedly eluded officers late Saturday night.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. when KPD and the BCSO were clearing out a parking lot near SR 395 and West Clearwater Ave.

Police say Bugal’s car did several circles in the parking lot before accelerating towards SR 395. The car then ran a stop sign, and struck a pedestrian on 395. Police attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled in a reckless manner.

The Kennewick Police Department conducted an investigation and located the vehicle on the 800 block of South Cedar Place in Kennewick.

The Kennewick Police Department said he was arrested for multiple violations including hit and run, attempting to elude a police vehicle, reckless driving, and driving without a license.

Bugal was booked into the Benton County Jail on felony charges for attempting to elude.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments