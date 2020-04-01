Coronavirus screening and testing drive-thru opens in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Providence Medical Group is offering drive-thru screening and testing at their urgent care facility in Walla Walla for people with symptoms of COVID-19.

According to Providence St. Mary Medical Center’s Facebook page, there is a COVID-19 “Fast Track Clinic” located at a white tent on the north side of the urgent care at 1025 S. Second Ave.

The hospital said the drive-thru allows people to be rapidly screened and tested if needed. It’s is open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

KAPP-KVEW has reached out to Providence in Walla Walla for additional information.

