‘Selah Strong’ t-shirt sale raises $3,800 for small businesses affected by COVID-19

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

SELAH, Wash. —The Selah Downtown Association is working to make sure small businesses and local first responders feel supported by the community.

Executive Director Katrina Henkle said the association has partnered with Shirtworks in Ellensburg to create and sell ‘Selah Strong’ t-shirts and sweatshirts to raise money to support small businesses.

Henkle said the money will be used to purchase gift cards from nearby businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which will then be donated to first responders to thank them for their hard work.

“It’s a win-win,” Henkle said. “It helps our small businesses and it thanks the people that are essential to our survival.”

As of Wesdnesday evening, apparel sales had raised more than $3,800.

Online orders will be accepted until April 12 and should be ready to ship by April 17.

