225 inmates, 54 employees at Coyote Ridge Corrections Center test positive for COVID-19

CONNELL, Wash. — The number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow at the Coyote Ridge Corrections Center.

As of Wednesday, 225 inmates have tested positive for the virus. Additionally, 54 staff members also tested positive. The Washington State Department of Corrections have 257 inmates in their prisons with the virus.

Two inmates from Coyote Ridge have died from COVID-19, the only reported inmate deaths within the DOC.

On July 1, 173 inmates had tested positive for COVID-19 at the Connell prison.

Those who need more medical care and isolation are sent to regional care facilities, with Airway Heights Corrections Center serving as one of them. As of Wednesday, 11 COVID-positive inmates are being treated at the Airway Heights RCF.

AHCC has not reported any COVID-19 cases among inmates originally incarcerated at the facility, though two employees did have the virus.

Some inmates are having to either isolate or quarantine; 193 are in isolation, meaning they’re showing symptoms, and 1,797 are in quarantine. This means the inmates are not showing symptoms, but have been exposed to someone with the virus.

The DOC said they have done 2,557 COVID-19 tests. 2,272 came back negative and 28 are still pending.

