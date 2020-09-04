23 new cases of COVID-19 in Tri-Cities region on Friday

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Tri-Cities region reported only 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday — 10 in Benton County and 13 in Franklin County.

There were no new virus deaths.

Benton County’s case count rose to 4,200 and its death toll remained at 112.

Franklin County’s case count rose to 4,007 and its death toll remained at 47.

As of Friday afternoon, 41 area residents are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Benton and Franklin counties have been in a modified Phase 1 of Gov. Inslee’s Safe Start reopening plan since early July.

For more information, visit the Benton-Franklin Health District’s COVID-19 dashboard.