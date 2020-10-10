23-year-old arrested on suspicion of DUI after crash on Clover Island

Kennewick Police Department

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department arrested Alicia Cervantes, 23, for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol Friday night after crashing her SUV into another car on Clover Island.

Police say the crash happened just after 10:00 p.m. Friday.

Police believe Cervantes’ SUV was speeding on Clover Island Dr. and hit the car head on in front of the light house on Clover Island.

Kennewick Police say Cervantes sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The Kennewick Police Department asked the public to not put the community in danger and not drive while intoxicated.

