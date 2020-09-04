23-year-old flown to Harborview after being beaten with baseball bat in Toppenish, one suspect arrested

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

TOPPENISH, Wash. – A 23-year-old man was flown to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries after being beaten with a baseball bat in Toppenish.

According to the Toppenish Police Department, around 3:40 a.m. on Thursday Dakota Myers was assaulted by two men at the intersection of South Toppenish and West 2nd avenues.

Myers was later taken to Astria Toppenish Hospital before being airlifted to Harborview in Seattle for treatment.

KAPP-KVEW spoke with Captain Dave Johnson of the Toppenish Police Department who tells us Myers was still intubated as of Friday morning.

Immediately following the attack no arrests were made, but on Thursday around 7:15 p.m., with help from Yakama Nation Police, Toppenish officers were able to find one of the suspects. The 22-year-old man, whose name is not being released until he is formally charged, was taken into custody for assault and attempted murder.

There was also a witness to the crime who had been riding a BMX type bike and wearing a baseball cap and a black backpack.

Anyone with more information on the assault or the identity of the witness is asked to call the Toppenish Police Department at 509-865-4355 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980.