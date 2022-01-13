Ellensburg will contend with foggy conditions through Saturday
ELLENSBURG Wash – After days of dealing with foggy conditions, they will continue through Tuesday, with a long in coming warming trend next week.
KAPP-KVEW’s Latest Forecast: Caution — Drivers can expect freezing rain and fog Thursday morning in Tri-Cities, Yakima
Ellensburg will continue have cooler than usual temperatures through Saturday with fog continuing on. We should see some clearing as we get to Sunday, and warmer temperatures will finally embrace Kittitas County.
Light wind will continue for the week ahead. More sunshine is on the way which should help melt some of the snow that has persisted on the ground.
