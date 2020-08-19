24 new cases of COVID-19 announced Tuesday in Yakima County

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima County health officials announced 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The total case count for the county is at 11,290.

Two more Yakima County residents died of COVID-19, raising the death toll to 215.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 23 county residents are hospitalized with COVID-19 and three residents are on a ventilator.

At least 9,449 residents have recovered, which is more than 83% of the total who’ve tested positive.

Yakima County is in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.

For more information, visit the Yakima Health District’s webpage.

