24 new cases of COVID-19 announced Tuesday in Yakima County
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima County health officials announced 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The total case count for the county is at 11,290.
Two more Yakima County residents died of COVID-19, raising the death toll to 215.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 23 county residents are hospitalized with COVID-19 and three residents are on a ventilator.
At least 9,449 residents have recovered, which is more than 83% of the total who’ve tested positive.
Yakima County is in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.
