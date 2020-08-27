24-year-old Kittitas man dies in hospital following rollover crash

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. – A 24-year-old man is dead after a rollover crash in Kittitas County.

According to Washington State Patrol, the victim, 24-year-old Jordan Hanson of Kittitas, was a passenger in a car driven by 29-year-old Camara Rice.

They were driving southbound on SR-97 near milepost 138 when, for reasons under investigation, Rice swerved to the left and struck a metal gate causing the car to roll on to its top off the side of the road.

Hanson was rushed to Harborview Medical Center where he died on Thursday.

WSP said Hanson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Rice and another passenger, 30-year-old Jeremy Sybertz of Cle Elum, were injured and taken to Kittitas Valley Healthcare.

It’s not known if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.