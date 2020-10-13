Yakima woman missing after swimming across river, leaving clothes behind

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding a missing person.

24-year-old old Sydney Karn of Yakima has been reported to the sheriff’s office as a missing, endangered person. Sydney was last seen late in the afternoon of Oct. 12 when she swam across the Naches River off of Hwy 410 at about mile post 113.

Sydney’s wet clothing was found on the other side of the river, but Sydney has not been located. Sydney is believed to be suffering from mental illness that has significantly changed her behavior over the last few weeks and family members are very concerned for her safety. According to her family, Sydney is not prepared for the weather and has been out in the wilderness all night in the cold and rain.

Sydney is 5 ft. and 3 in. tall and weighs about 115 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If anyone develops information on Sydney’s location, please contact local law enforcement.

