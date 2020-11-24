242 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported by BFHD

The latest numbers for COVID-19 in Benton and Franklin counties have been released by public health officials.

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Today’s release from the Benton-Franklin Health District announced 242 new cases of COVID-19 in the area.

Public health officials revealed that Benton and Franklin Co. individually surpassed noteworthy milestones. The total number of cases in Benton Co. passed the 7,500 case threshold with 148 new cases as of Nov. 24. Meanwhile, Franklin Co. added 94 new positive cases of COVID-19 and surpassed the 6,000-case threshold.

The total number of cases between the two cities that make up the Tri-Cities is 13,588.

While positive COVID-19 case totals are skyrocketing, the death rates remained the same with today’s update. No new deaths were added to the 198-total that was reported most recently by BFHD.

As of now, 44 total COVID-19 cases account for 11.4 percent of hospital admittance between the two counties. They remain 1.7 percent away from their ultimate goal of lowering that mark below 10 percent.

Public health officials also proclaimed that 80.5 percent of hospital beds are currently occupied, which is bordering near the target goal.

