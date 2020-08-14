25 boating accidents in 30 days, Washington officials say

Boating safety is a major topic in Washington State in August after the Parks and Recreation Commission reported that there were 25 boating accidents in the last 30 days, including five fatalities.

The accidents could be lack of experience on the water, lack of safety precautions taken, or both.

Data from the National Marine Manufacturers Association states that boat sales are the highest they’ve seen in a decade.

Northwest Marine and Sport in Pasco told KAPP-KVEW that many of the buyers in the market are new.

The Washington State Parks Boating Program offered tips for safe boating:

Get educated and know navigational rules, emergency procedures, and basics of safety on the water.

Share a float plan with a family member or friend with details of your trip in the event of an emergency.

Always wear a life jacket that is properly fitted and U.S. Coast Guard approved.

Carry all required safety equipment such as flares, navigation light, a horn or whistle, and a first aid kit.

Stay sober and alert.

Follow state and local public health guidelines for outdoor recreation.

Be patient at boat launches and other water access sites.

According to Washington’s recreational boating accident data, in the last five years trends show that most accidents occur between May and August, and 75 percent of fatality victims were not wearing life jackets.

