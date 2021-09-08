25 of 30 Kennewick schools had a COVID-19 case in the first week of classes

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — More than 100 students attending Kennewick schools tested positive for COVID-19 during the first week of classes, according to metrics released by the school district on Tuesday.

According to the Kennewick School District’s COVID-19 Report Card, 116 students tested positive for the virus from September 1 to 7. The total number of students out of classrooms for coronavirus symptoms, testing positive, or for being a close contact is 367.

Students included in that count must have physically been on-site at a Kennewick school within three days of experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Any students identified as close contacts are being contacted by their school’s nurse.

Chinook Middle School and Southridge High School are the campuses with the most students who tested positive for COVID-19 at 11 apiece.

However, Amistad Elementary School is the location with the most students missing class because of coronavirus protocols with 33 students out of classrooms for eight COVID-19 cases.

Kamiakin High School has 32 students out of classrooms due to COVID-19 protocols, followed by Southridge High School (29), Park Middle School (25), and Chinook Middle School (24).

There have not been any COVID-19 cases reported at the following schools: Canyon View Elementary, Keewaydin Discovery Center, Legacy High School, Phoenix High School, and Vista Elementary School. The 25 remaining schools under the Kennewick School District’s jurisdiction have experienced at least one coronavirus case in the first week of school.

