250 workers at Tyson plant in Wallula have tested positive for COVID-19

WALLULA, Wash. — So far, 250 workers at the Tyson beef plant in Wallula have tested positive for COVID-19, according to health officials.

On Friday, the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health (DCH) said 116 of the 600 workers they’ve tested were infected.

Prior to these results, health officials reported at least 134 other cases, including 124 in Benton and Franklin counties, nine in Walla Walla County and one in Umatilla County.

The plant has about 1,400 workers, and results for 658 workers are still pending. The DCH said results are expected to continue coming in over the next several days.

The plant closed for testing last week. Tyson Foods will determine when the plant will reopen based on whether there are enough healthy employees to safely operate, health officials said in a statement.

Once the plant reopens, Tyson will be required to adhere to COVID-19 safety measures laid out by the DCH.

These measures include screening for COVID-19 symptoms, temperature checks, social distancing, placement of plexiglass dividers and communication about COVID-19 with all employees, including those who are not proficient in English.

