27 new cases in Tri-Cities area; no deaths for sixth consecutive day

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Tri-Cities area reported another 27 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday — 20 in Benton County and seven in Franklin County.

There were no virus deaths reported in either county for a sixth day in a row.

The total case count for Benton County is at 3,914 and the death toll is at 110.

The total case count for Franklin County is at 3,764 and the death toll is at 43.

The age group of 20-29 has most cases in both counties; the age group with the most deaths is residents 80+ in Benton County and 70-79 in Franklin County.

Benton and Franklin counties are in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.

For more information, visit the Benton-Franklin Health District’s newly launched COVID-19 dashboard.

