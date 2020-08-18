27 new coronavirus cases in Yakima County on Monday

David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — Health officials announced 27 new coronavirus cases Monday in Yakima County, bringing the total to 11,266.

Between Saturday and Monday, there have been 107 new cases and two deaths related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The death toll is at 213.

As of Monday afternoon, 21 Yakima County residents are hospitalized with COVID-19; six of them are on a ventilator.

At least 9,329 residents have recovered from COVID-19.

Yakima County is in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.

For more information, visit the Yakima Health District’s COVID-19 webpage.

