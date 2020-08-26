27 new COVID cases in Yakima County on Wednesday
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Health officials on Wednesday reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County. The total case count is at 11,517.
The countywide death toll remained at 224.
There are 16 Yakima County residents in the hospital with COVID-19 and one resident with the disease is intubated.
So far, 10,073 residents who’ve tested positive have recovered. That’s more than 87% of all residents who’ve tested positive.
Yakima County is in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.
Activities permitted under the current phase will be expanded on Thursday, Aug. 27.