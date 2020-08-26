27 new COVID cases in Yakima County on Wednesday

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Health officials on Wednesday reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County. The total case count is at 11,517.

The countywide death toll remained at 224.

There are 16 Yakima County residents in the hospital with COVID-19 and one resident with the disease is intubated.

So far, 10,073 residents who’ve tested positive have recovered. That’s more than 87% of all residents who’ve tested positive.

Yakima County is in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.

Activities permitted under the current phase will be expanded on Thursday, Aug. 27.