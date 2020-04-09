27-year-old man from Yakima Valley murdered in Ellensburg, police say

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Ellensburg police have arrested a man accused of murdering a 27-year-old man from the Yakima area Wednesday night.

Police said around 10:10 p.m., they responded to an apartment complex at 300 E. Helena Ave. for reports of a gunshot and a wounded victim in the parking lot.

First responders attempted to revive the victim before rushing him to Kittitas Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect, 46-year-old Joel Allen Hanson of Ellensburg, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Investigators say Hanson and the victim area acquaintances, and that this was not a random act of violance.

Police are attempting to locate witnesses of the shooting.

