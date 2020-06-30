276 cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County in past three days

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District announced 276 new cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County from Saturday to Monday. The total number of cases for the county is at 7,316.

During that timeframe, four more deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 138.

As of Monday afternoon, 46 residents are hospitalized and 12 of them are intubated.

The health district says 3,790 Yakima County residents — more than half of those who’ve tested positive — have recovered.

Yakima County is one of three Washington counties that has not exited Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan.

