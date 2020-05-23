2,775 people in Yakima County have tested positive for coronavirus; 30% have recovered

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — At least 2,775 people in Yakima County have tested positive for COVID-19 and 81 of them have died since the outbreak started in March, the Yakima Health District confirmed Friday, May 22.

There have been 147 new cases and two additional deaths reported since Wednesday morning, May 20.

Thirty-two infected residents are hospitalized as of Friday afternoon, and 838 people — more than 30% of those who’ve tested positive — have recovered.

According to the most recent data from the Washington State Department of Health’s website, Yakima County has the third-most cases in the state, trailing behind King and Snohomish counties.

The Yakima Health District’s website has data on the rate of infection and demographics being hit the hardest by the outbreak.

