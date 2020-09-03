28 new cases of COVID-19 in Tri-Cities region Thursday

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District on Thursday announced 28 new cases of COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities region — eight in Benton County and 20 in Franklin County.

The total case count for Benton County rose to 4,190. The death toll remained at 112.

Franklin County’s case count rose to 3,994.

Two more virus deaths were reported in Franklin County, bringing its death toll to 47.

As of Thursday afternoon, 42 residents of the Tri-Cities area are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Benton and Franklin counties have been in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan since July 3.