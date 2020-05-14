28 Oregon counties approved to begin reopening
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon has approved 28 counties to reopen this Friday under phase one of Gov. Kate Brown’s plan to reopen the economy.
Under phase one, restaurants and bars will be allowed to reopen in these counties under conditions that include physical distancing, masks for every employee and no parties larger than 10 people. These establishments must close by 10 p.m.
Gyms may also open at limited capacity with physical distancing.
Nonessential gatherings of up to 25 people will also be permitted.
Applications to begin reopening have been approved for the following counties:
- Baker
- Benton
- Clatsop
- Columbia
- Coos
- Crook
- Curry
- Deschutes
- Douglas
- Gilliam
- Grant
- Harney
- Hood River
- Jackson
- Josephine
- Klamath
- Lake
- Lane
- Lincoln
- Linn
- Malheur
- Sherman
- Tillamook
- Union
- Wallowa
- Wasco
- Wheeler
- Yamhill
Brown said applications for these three counties are still under review pending additional information needed to made a decision:
- Jefferson
- Umatilla
- Morrow
These three counties that make up the Portland metro area have not applied yet:
- Multnomah
- Washington
- Clackamas
Applications for the following counties were not approved because these counties did not meet requirements for reopening:
- Marion County
- Polk County