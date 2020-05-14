28 Oregon counties approved to begin reopening

David Mann by David Mann

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon has approved 28 counties to reopen this Friday under phase one of Gov. Kate Brown’s plan to reopen the economy.

Under phase one, restaurants and bars will be allowed to reopen in these counties under conditions that include physical distancing, masks for every employee and no parties larger than 10 people. These establishments must close by 10 p.m.

Gyms may also open at limited capacity with physical distancing.

Nonessential gatherings of up to 25 people will also be permitted.

Applications to begin reopening have been approved for the following counties:

Baker

Benton

Clatsop

Columbia

Coos

Crook

Curry

Deschutes

Douglas

Gilliam

Grant

Harney

Hood River

Jackson

Josephine

Klamath

Lake

Lane

Lincoln

Linn

Malheur

Sherman

Tillamook

Union

Wallowa

Wasco

Wheeler

Yamhill

Brown said applications for these three counties are still under review pending additional information needed to made a decision:

Jefferson

Umatilla

Morrow

These three counties that make up the Portland metro area have not applied yet:

Multnomah

Washington

Clackamas

Applications for the following counties were not approved because these counties did not meet requirements for reopening:

Marion County

Polk County

