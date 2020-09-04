28-year-old Moxee woman dies in hospital following crash with semi-truck

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

Photo provided by Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson.

MOXEE, Wash. – A 28-year-old woman from Moxee has died after being injured in a three-vehicle crash this week.

According to Washington State Patrol, around 4 p.m. on Wednesday Christie A. Cox was driving a Toyota Corolla north on Rivard Road towards SR-24. At the same time, a semi-truck driven by 28-year-old Yeltsin G. Garduno of Selah was headed east on SR-24.

WSP investigators say Cox crossed over SR-24 in front of Garduno, causing the semi to hit her car.

Meanwhile, a pickup driven by 42-year-old Juan C. Palomo of Moxee was going west on SR-24. Palomo swerved off the road to avoid hitting the other vehicles.

Following the crash, Cox was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where she later died of her injuries.

The other drivers involved in the crash were not injured.

Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt. Drugs or alcohol are not believed to have played a factor in the crash.