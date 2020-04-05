283 COVID-19 cases reported in the Tri-Cities, 63 of those are probable

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

TRI-CITIES, Wash. – More people are testing positive for COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities.

As of Sunday afternoon, 164 people in Benton County have the novel coronavirus. In Franklin County, 56 tested positive.

44 Benton County residents have come back as probable, being they’re symptomatic and had close contact with a confirmed positive. 19 people in Franklin County are also probable.

The death toll remains at 14.

Many of the confirmed cases are community-spread. However, senior living facilities and healthcare employees have positive cases.

