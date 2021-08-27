29 firefighters respond to Yakima structure fires; $500K in damages accrued

by Dylan Carter

Credit: Emily Goodell, KAPP-KVEW

YAKIMA, Wash. — Crews from across the city converged on a structure fire that fully engulfed one building and spread into two adjacent structures on Thursday evening.

According to a memo from the Yakima Fire Department, firefighters were sent to the 1600-block of South 1st Street at 6:46 p.m. on Thursday, August 26. A total of 29 firefighters from across Yakima responded, including units from the Yakima Training Center Fire Department, who assisted the YFD.

The building that was first engulfed with flames has been deemed a total loss through subsequent investigations. Yakima firefighters were able to protect the structural integrity of the two threatened buildings, but each sustained damage to their exterior.

The cost of property damages across the three buildings is $400,000 with an estimated $100,000 in damages for the contents of the building. In total, this fire racked up half a million dollars in damages.

Authorities say that no one, including occupants and firefighters, was injured in this incident.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

